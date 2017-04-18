KY Afield Outdoors: Swimbaits fool trophy fish
KY Afield Outdoors: Swimbaits fool trophy fish By Lee McClellan Frankfort, KY - Anglers with a bit of salt in their hair remember fondly the venerable Sassy Shad, the paddle-tailed, shad-shaped soft plastic wonder that caught practically anything that swims. In the fishing lure world, what is old oftentimes becomes new again.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Frankfort Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where are the nice, attractive men?
|7 min
|A Nice Guy
|35
|O'Reillys
|1 hr
|Truedat
|10
|Welcome Back, Decent Woman!
|1 hr
|NSider
|11
|Where is he?
|1 hr
|Keepmydistance
|17
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|1st Amendment Audit
|163,104
|Tim Childers
|1 hr
|NSider
|3
|Men with ponytails are scum
|2 hr
|Bald Guy
|19
Find what you want!
Search Frankfort Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC