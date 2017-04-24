KY Afield Outdoors: Coyotes in the ur...

KY Afield Outdoors: Coyotes in the urban landscape

KY Afield Outdoors: Coyotes in the urban landscape By Kevin Kelly Frankfort, KY - An expansion from its historic range in the interior plains brought the coyote to Kentucky where as recently as the early 1970s sightings of these animals were still considered rare. Coyotes are now common across the state but their presence in urban and suburban areas can surprise residents.

