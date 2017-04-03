Gov. Bevin restores right to vote, hold office for some offenders By Woody Maglinger News from Governor Matt Bevins Communications Office FRANKFORT, KY - - Gov. Matt Bevin today restored the right to vote and hold public office to certain offenders who have completed their respective sentences and have applied for restoration of their civil rights. The orders exclude individuals convicted of violent or sex crimes, bribery or treason.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.