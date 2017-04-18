Frederick Smock named as Kentucky Poe...

Frederick Smock named as Kentucky Poet Laureate

The Kentucky Arts Council says poet, author and teacher Frederick Smock has been named as Kentucky Poet Laureate for 2017-2018. A statement from the council says Smock will be inducted during a ceremony on May 1 at the Old State Capitol in Frankfort.

