Earth Day will be celebrated on CU campus Friday, 21 April 2017 By Joan C. McKinney , coordinating director, Office of University Communications CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. - Campbellsville University will celebrate Earth Day in a ceremony at 10amET Friday, April 21 2017 at the Turner Log Cabin at 505 N Columbia Ave., Campbellsville, Ky.

