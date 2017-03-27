Drivers warned: U Drive, U Text, U Pay
Drivers warned: U Drive, U Text, U Pay April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month -- a time to remember to keep cell phones and pagers out of reach, to know that drivers under 18 are prohibited by law from using these or even entering GPS information without stopping. It's a good month for remembering these guides and in general for respecting the speed limit and calming things down when behind the wheel.
