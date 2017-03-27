Drivers warned: U Drive, U Text, U Pay

Drivers warned: U Drive, U Text, U Pay

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Drivers warned: U Drive, U Text, U Pay April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month -- a time to remember to keep cell phones and pagers out of reach, to know that drivers under 18 are prohibited by law from using these or even entering GPS information without stopping. It's a good month for remembering these guides and in general for respecting the speed limit and calming things down when behind the wheel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frankfort Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lisa bell 36 min Farmer 3
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 1 hr Bigelow 161,529
Child Support Question 1 hr 1BrokeMama 14
What happened at bond hearing yesterday? 2 hr Teacher 85
WHHS Band vs County Band 2 hr Observer 4
Bojangles no mo 2 hr That Guy 10
Hillary stupid 4 hr Omnipotent 23
omg really 14 hr HSM Royality 74
See all Frankfort Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frankfort Forum Now

Frankfort Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frankfort Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
 

Frankfort, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,604 • Total comments across all topics: 279,975,344

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC