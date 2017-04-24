Death investigation underway at Kentu...

Death investigation underway at Kentucky State Penitentiary

Death investigation underway at Kentucky State Penitentiary By Lisa Lamb FRANKFORT, KY - An in-custody death this afternoon at Kentucky State Penitentiary in Eddyville is under investigation. The 39-year-old inmate was being housed in the restrictive custody unit for fighting.

