CHS teacher one of eight finalists fo...

CHS teacher one of eight finalists for Teacher of the Year award

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 8 Read more: Columbia Magazine

CHS teacher one of eight finalists for Teacher of the Year award By Calen McKinney Campbellsville Independent Schools Campbellsville High School teacher Ben Davis has been named one of eight finalists for this year's high school Teacher of the Year award. Kentucky Department of Education and Valvoline announced on Thursday, April 6, the names of 24 teachers chosen as recipients of the 2018 Valvoline Teacher Achievement Awards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frankfort Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 6 min George_Jeffersen 162,583
Women with long straight hair are trash. 15 min Decent Woman 5
largest 16 min It was YUGE 19
Boycott Cuntiss Trophy 21 min Dog food 5
girls with the body of a 10 yr old boy.. (Dec '14) 24 min McKinney 9
Who wants to go man fishing in the KY River 24 min hmm 8
Pink Pig (Dec '11) 1 hr LAVON AFFAIR 9
See all Frankfort Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frankfort Forum Now

Frankfort Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frankfort Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Frankfort, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,714 • Total comments across all topics: 280,290,769

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC