CHS teacher one of eight finalists for Teacher of the Year award By Calen McKinney Campbellsville Independent Schools Campbellsville High School teacher Ben Davis has been named one of eight finalists for this year's high school Teacher of the Year award. Kentucky Department of Education and Valvoline announced on Thursday, April 6, the names of 24 teachers chosen as recipients of the 2018 Valvoline Teacher Achievement Awards.

