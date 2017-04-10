Child exploitation case: Henry County...

Child exploitation case: Henry County man sentenced to 40 years

From U.S. Attorney's Office U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of Kentucky FRANKFORT, KY - A Henry County, KY, man, who was previously convicted of several child exploitation offenses, has been sentenced to 40 years in federal prison. On April 11, 2017, U.S. District Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove sentenced Joseph David Martin, 43, for producing child pornography, distribution of child pornography, and possession of child pornography.

