Campbellsvillian Becky Nash Rowe re-a...

Campbellsvillian Becky Nash Rowe re-appointed to State Board

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Click on headline for complete story From KY Gov. Matthew Bevin's Communications office FRANKFORT, KY - - Gov. Matt Bevin has made the following appointments to Kentucky Boards and Commissions: Carrie Tilghman Derossett has been appointed to the North American International Livestock Exposition Executive Committee.Rebecca Nash Rowe has been reappointed. Carrie Tilghman Derossett, of Glasgow, is the Logan County 4-H development agent for education at the University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frankfort Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 11 min Pikeville Parent 163,731
Making the Frankfort Topix Forum DECENT!!!!!!!! 23 min Greg 3
Candice may 3 hr Truth 1
Sharing men lol 4 hr Sheesh 4
I give bibles to the homeless 4 hr Try again 25
basketball hoop in street (Jun '11) 4 hr I know 28
True love 4 hr Losers 21
See all Frankfort Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frankfort Forum Now

Frankfort Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frankfort Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Frankfort, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,424 • Total comments across all topics: 280,663,578

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC