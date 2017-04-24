Campbellsvillian Becky Nash Rowe re-appointed to State Board
Click on headline for complete story From KY Gov. Matthew Bevin's Communications office FRANKFORT, KY - - Gov. Matt Bevin has made the following appointments to Kentucky Boards and Commissions: Carrie Tilghman Derossett has been appointed to the North American International Livestock Exposition Executive Committee.Rebecca Nash Rowe has been reappointed. Carrie Tilghman Derossett, of Glasgow, is the Logan County 4-H development agent for education at the University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension.
