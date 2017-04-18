Body of missing man found in Kentucky River
Franklin County Sheriff Pat Melton tells news outlets that authorities found the body of 26-year-old Will Rawlings on Wednesday in the Kentucky River near Frankfort. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.
