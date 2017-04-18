Annual unemployment fell in all area counties in 2016 By Kate Akers/Kim Saylor Brannock Frankfort, KY - Annual unemployment rates decreased in 86 Kentucky counties in 2016 compared to 2015, rose in 26 and stayed the same in eight, according to the Kentucky Office of Employment and Training, an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet. Rates were down in Adair and all surrounding counties for the time period, with Russell County showing the most notable change year-over-year.

