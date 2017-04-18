Abraham Lincoln presenters visit Kent...

Abraham Lincoln presenters visit Kentucky

32 min ago Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

More than two dozen men dressed as Abraham Lincoln have toured Kentucky sites associated with the 16th U.S. president. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the gathering of the Association of Lincoln Presenters started at the Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort on Friday morning with a group photo with a 14-foot bronze statue of Lincoln.

