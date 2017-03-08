WKU Football Players Under Investigation After Alleged Assault
BOWLING GREEN, Ky Police are investigating an alleged beating at the Pike Fraternity house on Western Kentucky University's campus. According to the arrest citation, Brandon Johns, a current member of the Pike house, called Jerald Armfield, an alumnus, to the scene saying that several football players were outside looking to fight on March 5. Armfield said that he confronted the men and one of them tackled him into a fence and began beating him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Add your comments below
Frankfort Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sarah Arnold
|4 min
|hmm
|4
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|5 min
|RDC Cadiz KY
|159,944
|Christina Flynn
|7 min
|I know some stuff
|35
|Paige Young/Cole Collins
|22 min
|Worriedcitizen
|6
|The Lord Shall Provide
|1 hr
|it doesnt matter
|21
|Christina Flynn on the run
|1 hr
|hmm
|8
|Heather Rash
|2 hr
|MedPot Patient
|4
|Pat Melton -VS- Judges
|3 hr
|huh
|48
|Transcript of Banta murder
|4 hr
|another parent
|35
|Banta murderers
|4 hr
|Just the truth
|67
|
|Jarred Banta
|6 hr
|STFU
|42
Find what you want!
Search Frankfort Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC