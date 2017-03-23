Tuberculosis remains as a Serious Pub...

Tuberculosis remains as a Serious Public Health Concern

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Click on headline for complete story By Doug Hogan & Beth Fisher News from KY Cabinet for Health & Human Services FRANKFORT, KY - As part of its ongoing work to educate the public about tuberculosis and prevent the spread of the disease, the Kentucky Department for Public Health , a part of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, is reminding Kentuckians that todaym Friday, March 24, 2017, is World TB Day. This year's theme from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is "Unite to End TB" to emphasize the partnership between various organizations to eliminate TB.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frankfort Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 3 min Bigelow 160,687
Who's the best pool player in Frankfort??? 5 min Adult 16
"A" hole at 101 Potomac 21 min Elkhorn 1
Congratulations Michael Dempsey 44 min Common 3
Welfare Abusers (Jan '12) 49 min YEP 27
Shooting off holmes st 50 min NotShocked 147
Tackle box (Apr '12) 1 hr James 32
See all Frankfort Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frankfort Forum Now

Frankfort Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frankfort Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Frankfort, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,610 • Total comments across all topics: 279,779,908

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC