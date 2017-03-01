Trump supporters prepare for Saturday...

Trump supporters prepare for Saturday rallies Read Story Dennis Ting

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: WHAS11

It's no secret Judy Brown is a big fan of Donald Trump. She has hats, mugs, shot glasses and even a bobble-head commemorating the 45th President of the United States, elected by Brown and others like her hoping for a change in Washington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frankfort Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mike Smith 21 min Css 7
Cvseastmain 24 min Gotcha 3
Banta murderers 28 min Peanut Gallery 20
Beshear is an embarrassment to KY 47 min Turpin 1
lori laack 1 hr BIG BOY 17
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 1 hr RDC Cadiz KY 159,741
shayne Gaines the COON (Jul '12) 1 hr Pregnant again 3
Jarred Banta 1 hr Peanut Gallery 24
reed drive stabbing 2 hr Bam bam 15
overdose 5 hr lips sealed 56
Another overdose 13 hr UhUh 13
See all Frankfort Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frankfort Forum Now

Frankfort Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frankfort Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Frankfort, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,381 • Total comments across all topics: 279,287,478

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC