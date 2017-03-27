Transportation Cabinet alerts drivers...

Transportation Cabinet alerts drivers of travel impacts in Georgia

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Click on headlilne for complete alert From Naitore Djigbenou News from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet FRANKFORT, KY - With several school districts observing spring break next week, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet alerts motorists of closures on I-85 near the Piedmont Road roadway in Atlanta, Georgia. Travelers should use alternate routes and avoid areas impacted by the closure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frankfort Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 6 min Paul 161,508
Hillary stupid 1 hr Deport Poot 17
P. Wise 1 hr Bill Idol 3
Looking for black female lesbian 1 hr Dreamer 26
"A" hole at 101 Potomac 1 hr tuck 23
Bojangles no mo 1 hr Monk Willis 4
omg really 1 hr bless your hearts 73
See all Frankfort Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frankfort Forum Now

Frankfort Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frankfort Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
 

Frankfort, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,918 • Total comments across all topics: 279,960,220

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC