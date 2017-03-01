The struggle to pass a Fairness Ordin...

The struggle to pass a Fairness Ordinance in Bowling Green

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: LEO Weekly

After years of activism and urging for Bowling Green to at least discuss the idea of a Fairness ordinance, the city at last had the opportunity to pass one Feb. 21, giving civil rights protections to LGBT people. Unfortunately, the ordinance failed to even get a discussion, let alone a vote.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LEO Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frankfort Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
THE Great President Trump needs to Ban some of ... 11 min Bill 9
Michelle Welch 16 min Connie 3
Parents who let their children run their life (Nov '12) 19 min DearAbby 15
Frankfort plant board (Sep '13) 23 min NSider 18
overdose 47 min Lol 46
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 1 hr North Mountain 159,699
News Ky. inmates not happy with private company's pr... (Oct '09) 1 hr Racist 61
Welcome Home Krishaun...YAAAAY! 9 hr Book Deal 53
Malik Frank 10 hr why 5
See all Frankfort Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frankfort Forum Now

Frankfort Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frankfort Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Frankfort, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,190 • Total comments across all topics: 279,243,480

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC