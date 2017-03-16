State senator's son banned from Kentucky House offices over racial remarks House Speaker Jeff Hoover has permanently banned Dan Seum Jr., for quoting a comment Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2nxcdgB FRANKFORT, Ky. - House Speaker Jeff Hoover has permanently banned Dan Seum Jr., the son of state Sen. Dan Seum, from the third floor of the Capitol Annex after a legislative staff investigation found the younger Seum had made "racially charged" remarks at the offices last month.

