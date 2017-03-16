State senator's son banned from Kentu...

State senator's son banned from Kentucky House offices over racial remarks

State senator's son banned from Kentucky House offices over racial remarks House Speaker Jeff Hoover has permanently banned Dan Seum Jr., for quoting a comment Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2nxcdgB FRANKFORT, Ky. - House Speaker Jeff Hoover has permanently banned Dan Seum Jr., the son of state Sen. Dan Seum, from the third floor of the Capitol Annex after a legislative staff investigation found the younger Seum had made "racially charged" remarks at the offices last month.

Frankfort, KY

