Shoot a police dog? In Kentucky, you might not go to jail
Ernie, a K-9 officer with the Covington Police Department, sits with his handler outside the Kentucky State Capitol, Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in Frankfort, Ky. Ernie was shot and wounded in the line of duty but under current state law the accused can only be charged with a misdemeanor due to the dog being able to return to duty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
Frankfort Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wtf is not so aggressive
|13 min
|wrong
|14
|The Lord Shall Provide
|23 min
|Sandie B Eastman
|1
|I have taken the soul of Stan the Klan man
|27 min
|Satanic Priest
|10
|U aint No Kind of man if you dont Support the K...
|36 min
|hmm
|2
|Transcript of Banta murder
|45 min
|lil kodak
|30
|setting it straight
|1 hr
|Self Care
|4
|Christopher moore
|1 hr
|Say it aient so
|2
|Banta murderers
|1 hr
|Feel me Dog
|62
|Pat Melton -VS- Judges
|3 hr
|what
|40
|Reed Drive Incident
|6 hr
|Doxie
|3
|
Find what you want!
Search Frankfort Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC