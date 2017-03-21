Police Searching For Suspect In Lexin...

Police Searching For Suspect In Lexington Restaurant Theft

Wednesday Mar 15

On Sunday, February 12, a man entered Sav's Grill located at 304 South Limestone Avenue while an employee had briefly stepped out of the restaurant. The man was later seen on surveillance video taking money from a tip jar next to the register.

