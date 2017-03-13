News Minute: Here is the latest Kentu...

News Minute: Here is the latest Kentucky news from The Associated Press at 3:50 a.m. EDT

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

Kentucky appears to be hedging its bets on a comeback for coal. The Republican-controlled state legislature is on the cusp of lifting its decades-long moratorium on nuclear energy, a move unthinkable just three years ago in a state that has been culturally and economically dominated by coal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frankfort Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Reece White 8 min Reece White 2
Boycott all anti American businesses shut them ... 15 min Erasmus 65
The Lord Shall Provide 18 min Mark 31
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 33 min Beerbelly 160,038
Cynthia Carter (Aug '09) 3 hr Mrs truth speaker 8
little girl passed out on henry street 6 hr worried 12
Brandy and Jesse Tincher 6 hr I c thru u 10
Christina Flynn 15 hr Amen 47
See all Frankfort Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frankfort Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Franklin County was issued at March 14 at 3:38AM EDT

Frankfort Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frankfort Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. Egypt
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Frankfort, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,752 • Total comments across all topics: 279,537,491

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC