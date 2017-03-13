News Minute: Here is the latest Kentucky news from The Associated Press at 3:50 a.m. EDT
Kentucky appears to be hedging its bets on a comeback for coal. The Republican-controlled state legislature is on the cusp of lifting its decades-long moratorium on nuclear energy, a move unthinkable just three years ago in a state that has been culturally and economically dominated by coal.
