Leadership Floyd County travels to Fr...

Leadership Floyd County travels to Frankfort -

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Floyd County Times

The Floyd County Chamber of Commerce's Leadership Floyd County visited Frankfort for a Legislative Session on Wednesday . The class started in the morning with an in-depth guided tour of the Kentucky State Capitol Building and the surrounding property.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Floyd County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frankfort Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Set John Tabor free 5 min RIPDJay 26
Shooting off holmes st 9 min The Joker 178
Make Frankfort Great again 20 min Your Donald 39
omg really 53 min Drama queens 33
babies billboard 1 hr lived 2
Burning For My Forever Love 1 hr sicko 59
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 2 hr ChromiuMan 161,215
See all Frankfort Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frankfort Forum Now

Frankfort Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frankfort Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Afghanistan
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
 

Frankfort, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,229 • Total comments across all topics: 279,885,976

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC