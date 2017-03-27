Leadership Floyd County travels to Frankfort -
The Floyd County Chamber of Commerce's Leadership Floyd County visited Frankfort for a Legislative Session on Wednesday . The class started in the morning with an in-depth guided tour of the Kentucky State Capitol Building and the surrounding property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Floyd County Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Frankfort Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Set John Tabor free
|5 min
|RIPDJay
|26
|Shooting off holmes st
|9 min
|The Joker
|178
|Make Frankfort Great again
|20 min
|Your Donald
|39
|omg really
|53 min
|Drama queens
|33
|babies billboard
|1 hr
|lived
|2
|Burning For My Forever Love
|1 hr
|sicko
|59
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|2 hr
|ChromiuMan
|161,215
Find what you want!
Search Frankfort Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC