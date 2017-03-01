KY Transportation Cabinet seeks publi...

KY Transportation Cabinet seeks public input

KY Transportation Cabinet seeks public input Stories about work zone experiences to help develop narrative for public information safety campaign By Ryan Watts/Naitore Djigbenou Frankfort, KY - National Work Zone Safety Awareness Week begins April 3, and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is seeking personal testimony from the public who would like to share a work zone experience that emphasizes the importance of work zone safety. Individuals may complete a brief questionnaire and share their experience at kytc.typeform.com .

