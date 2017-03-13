KY 2nd in natl rankings for 2016 economic development success
KY 2nd in natl rankings for 2016 economic development success Communities across the state recognized by Site Selection magazine By Woody Maglinger Frankfort, KY - Kentucky placed second nationally in economic development projects per capita last year and first in the South Central region according to Site Selection magazine, Gov. Matt Bevin announced today. The rankings - part of Site Selection's annual Governor's Cup awards - make 2016 the third consecutive year Kentucky has placed first or second in the per-capita competition.
Frankfort Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Starch n Brent TIERRA linda
|18 min
|WOW
|6
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|20 min
|usa
|160,226
|Mary Jo Wray
|46 min
|Beaster
|36
|Aundrea Juicy Lyons
|1 hr
|hmm
|2
|Charity Huff
|2 hr
|hmm
|2
|What happened to Dustin Davis?
|3 hr
|Katrina
|7
|Boycott all anti American businesses shut them ...
|3 hr
|Sharp tool
|97
|What happened at bond hearing yesterday?
|4 hr
|Skeptical
|61
|Rick Rogers and a out of control Jail
|5 hr
|True
|16
