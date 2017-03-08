Kentucky sends firefighting aid to Ok...

Kentucky sends firefighting aid to Oklahoma

1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Click on headline for complete story By John Mura & Mike Harp News from Commonwealth News Center FRANKFORT, KY - The Kentucky Division of Forestry has dispatched a dozen firefighters to assist the state of Oklahoma, where fires have burned nearly 900,000 acres in the northwest part of Oklahoma. The firefighters, who departed from Kentucky yesterday morning, included one public information officer, one task force leader, two dozer bosses, three engine bosses, three engine operators and two firefighter type IIs.

Frankfort, KY

