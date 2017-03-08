Kentucky property valuation administr...

Kentucky property valuation administrator examination to be given Nov. 17

Kentucky Press News Service FRANKFORT - The Kentucky Department of Revenue Thursday announced pre-registration for the certification exam is now open to prospective 2018 candidates for the office of Property Valuation Administrator . The exam will be given on Nov. 17, in Frankfort, at a location to be determined later.

