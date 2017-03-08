Inmates relocated following storm dam...

Inmates relocated following storm damage to Fulton County Detention Center

Columbia Magazine

Inmates relocated following storm damage to Fulton County Detention Center By Lisa Lamb News from the Kentucky Department of Corrections FRANKFORT, KY - Some inmates housed at the Fulton County Detention Center have been temporarily relocated to neighboring correctional facilities following storm damage to the facility. A storm with damaging winds struck Fulton County last night causing major damage to parts of the area.

