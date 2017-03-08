Inmates relocated following storm damage to Fulton County Detention Center
Inmates relocated following storm damage to Fulton County Detention Center By Lisa Lamb News from the Kentucky Department of Corrections FRANKFORT, KY - Some inmates housed at the Fulton County Detention Center have been temporarily relocated to neighboring correctional facilities following storm damage to the facility. A storm with damaging winds struck Fulton County last night causing major damage to parts of the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Frankfort Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Ragland
|2 min
|What the what
|1
|Red head at BP. Collins lane and US 60.
|19 min
|Hmmm
|3
|The Lord Shall Provide
|33 min
|No secrets no more
|22
|Policense chase through downtown area.
|43 min
|Agree With You
|8
|Drive and play
|1 hr
|Nude Guy
|22
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|3 hr
|carter county res...
|159,946
|Paige Young/Cole Collins
|3 hr
|no way
|7
|Banta murderers
|3 hr
|sunshine state
|68
|Christina Flynn
|3 hr
|huh
|37
|Pat Melton -VS- Judges
|7 hr
|huh
|48
|
|Transcript of Banta murder
|8 hr
|another parent
|35
|Jarred Banta
|11 hr
|STFU
|42
Find what you want!
Search Frankfort Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC