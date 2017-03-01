Gov. Bevin: Read Across America Day

Gov. Bevin: Read Across America Day

Gov. Bevin: Read Across America Day From Gov. Matt Bevin's Communications Office FRANKFORT, KY - Gov. Matt Bevin invited elementary school classrooms across the Commonwealth to tune in Thursday, March 2, 2017, as he reads aloud from Dr. Seuss' renowned childrens book Oh, the Places You'll Go, during "Read Across America Day." Here's the YouTube Video of Governor Bevin reading a story.

