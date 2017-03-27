Gov. Bevin appoints CU Professor to B...

Gov. Bevin appoints CU Professor to Board of Social Work

Read more: Columbia Magazine

Gov. Bevin appoints CU Professor to Board of Social Work By Woody Maglinger News from Gov. Matt Bevin's Communications Office FRANKFORT, KY - Gov. Matt Bevin has made the following appointments to Kentucky Boards and Commissions: James Richard Haggie and Anne Cook Adcock have been appointed to the Kentucky Board of Social Work. James Richard Haggie, of Lexington, is a social worker.

