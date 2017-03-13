"Glow Orange" for Work Zone Awareness...

"Glow Orange" for Work Zone Awareness Week Apr 3-7

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

"Glow Orange" for Work Zone Awareness Week Apr 3-7 By Ryan Watts/Naitore Djigbenou Frankfort, KY - While many Kentuckians associate the color orange with rival college athletics programs, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet today announced "Glow Orange, Kentucky" week, an initiative inspired by a national campaign to increase work zone safety awareness. The KYTC invites organizations and citizens throughout the Commonwealth to pledge to illuminate buildings, landmarks, bridges, structures and homes with the color orange to show support during the week of April 3-7.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frankfort Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Boycott all anti American businesses shut them ... 4 min youMoron 100
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 8 min Pat Henry 160,233
Who is the best looking Officer at FPD 11 min lol 22
We should re-inslave the blacks 13 min youMoron 5
doug anglin 54 min hmm 5
What happened at bond hearing yesterday? 1 hr wtf 63
Rick Rogers and a out of control Jail 1 hr Curious 17
See all Frankfort Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frankfort Forum Now

Frankfort Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frankfort Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Frankfort, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,016 • Total comments across all topics: 279,623,928

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC