Frankfort visit seems to reveal positive track for U.S. 641 four-lane

Wednesday Mar 1

By John Wright Murray Ledger & Times-via Kentucky Press News Service Fifth District state Rep. Kenny Imes of Murray has been saying for nearly a year that he believes what has probably been the most intense issue for Murray and Calloway County residents for the past 30 years may finally end triumphantly. This would be the ongoing quest for U.S. 641 between Murray and Hazel to go from a winding, sometimes narrow, two-lane road to a much roomier - and many believe safer - four-lane highway that will pave the way to not only a more enjoyable, less stressful drive, but one that will also lead to enhanced economic development opportunities in the future.

