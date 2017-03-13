For Kentucky voters, a familiar fight...

For Kentucky voters, a familiar fight: Trump vs. Paul FRANKFORT, Ky....

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 10 Read more: WSOCTV

Duard Rutledge voted for Donald Trump and Rand Paul for the same reason: They're not afraid of a fight. That's why the 66-year-old retired Toyota worker wasn't worried to see Kentucky's junior senator getting in the way of the Republican plan to replace Obama's health care law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frankfort Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
little girl passed out on henry street 4 min Nike Head 11
pain management clinic (Feb '10) 35 min Just wondering 154
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 44 min Danville 160,034
Ashley Walters and Dewayne Barker a good pair o... 52 min Just me all the time 1
Buffalo Trace hours (Oct '14) 1 hr Interested 12
What happened at bond hearing yesterday? 1 hr ummm 25
Christina Flynn on the run 1 hr hmm 13
lora & rick demmer 1 hr ummm 27
Christina Flynn 8 hr Amen 47
Banta murderers 9 hr White guy 81
See all Frankfort Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frankfort Forum Now

Frankfort Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frankfort Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
 

Frankfort, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,324 • Total comments across all topics: 279,529,907

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC