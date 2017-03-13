For Kentucky voters, a familiar fight: Trump vs. Paul
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky. speaks about health care, Tuesday, March 7, 2017, during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Frankfort Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cynthia Carter (Aug '09)
|23 min
|Mrs truth speaker
|8
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|sheeee
|160,037
|little girl passed out on henry street
|3 hr
|worried
|12
|Brandy and Jesse Tincher
|3 hr
|I c thru u
|10
|Tackle box (Apr '12)
|4 hr
|a friend
|12
|pain management clinic (Feb '10)
|5 hr
|Just wondering
|154
|Ashley Walters and Dewayne Barker a good pair o...
|5 hr
|Just me all the time
|1
|Christina Flynn
|12 hr
|Amen
|47
|Banta murderers
|13 hr
|White guy
|81
Find what you want!
Search Frankfort Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC