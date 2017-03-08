Education 32 mins ago 7:19 p.m.Fight over neighborhood schools continues as opposition grows
Mar. 6, 2017; Sen. Gerald Neal -KY Senate Dist. 33, speaks in opposition of HB151, also known as the neighborhood schools bill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
Comments
Add your comments below
Frankfort Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sarah Arnold
|4 min
|hmm
|4
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|5 min
|RDC Cadiz KY
|159,944
|Christina Flynn
|7 min
|I know some stuff
|35
|Paige Young/Cole Collins
|22 min
|Worriedcitizen
|6
|The Lord Shall Provide
|1 hr
|it doesnt matter
|21
|Christina Flynn on the run
|1 hr
|hmm
|8
|Heather Rash
|2 hr
|MedPot Patient
|4
|Pat Melton -VS- Judges
|3 hr
|huh
|48
|Transcript of Banta murder
|4 hr
|another parent
|35
|Banta murderers
|4 hr
|Just the truth
|67
|
|Jarred Banta
|6 hr
|STFU
|42
Find what you want!
Search Frankfort Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC