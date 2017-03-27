Dubuque Assistant City Manager accept...

Dubuque Assistant City Manager accepts new position in Kentucky.

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 30 Read more: KCRG

City of Dubuque Assistant City Manager Cindy Steinhauser has accepted the city manager position for Frankfort, Kentucky. She will leave employment with the City of Dubuque in early June and begin the new position on June 8. Steinhauser is a Dubuque native and Loras College graduate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frankfort Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 7 min Strel 161,727
Lisa bell 16 min Man Behind The Cu... 12
tax pros egg hunt 21 min lol 6
Confused 29 min Sukkkk and pfffuck 5
Cuntiss trophy Bankrupt 31 min Member the time 9
Bellowing and Screeching Church Crowd 1 hr u so silly 154
Hillary stupid 1 hr Please 37
See all Frankfort Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frankfort Forum Now

Frankfort Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frankfort Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Final Four
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
 

Frankfort, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,829 • Total comments across all topics: 280,026,852

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC