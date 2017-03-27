Dubuque Assistant City Manager accepts new position in Kentucky.
City of Dubuque Assistant City Manager Cindy Steinhauser has accepted the city manager position for Frankfort, Kentucky. She will leave employment with the City of Dubuque in early June and begin the new position on June 8. Steinhauser is a Dubuque native and Loras College graduate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.
Comments
Add your comments below
Frankfort Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|7 min
|Strel
|161,727
|Lisa bell
|16 min
|Man Behind The Cu...
|12
|tax pros egg hunt
|21 min
|lol
|6
|Confused
|29 min
|Sukkkk and pfffuck
|5
|Cuntiss trophy Bankrupt
|31 min
|Member the time
|9
|Bellowing and Screeching Church Crowd
|1 hr
|u so silly
|154
|Hillary stupid
|1 hr
|Please
|37
Find what you want!
Search Frankfort Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC