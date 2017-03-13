DJJ will award grants for alternatives to detention By Mike Wynn Frankfort, KY - On April 1, the Department of Juvenile Justice will begin accepting applications for the Reducing Out-of-Home Placements Grant Program, which supports alternatives to secure detention for low-level juvenile offenders. Approximately $80,000 will be available through the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention in the U.S. Department of Justice.

