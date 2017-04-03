Bills funding Yum! Center, attacking ...

Bills funding Yum! Center, attacking AG and more pass on legislature's final day

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 30 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

FRANKFORT, KY Kentucky lawmakers didn't coast through their last day at the Capitol. They crammed every last bill they could into the day, and they'll likely work straight to their midnight deadline.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frankfort Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 3 min Strel 161,763
Pregnant 12 min Mark 6
Stolen Collectible Coins (Jul '11) 41 min Capslock 21
Cheating men on Xbox live? (Jul '14) 42 min Apple4 43
tax pros egg hunt 51 min NSider 11
Buffalo Trace (Jul '14) 1 hr VAWA 23
Alyssa hammermeister 2 hr To know 8
See all Frankfort Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frankfort Forum Now

Frankfort Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frankfort Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
 

Frankfort, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,669 • Total comments across all topics: 280,046,561

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC