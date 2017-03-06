Bevin declares statewide emergency fo...

Bevin declares statewide emergency following severe storms

Saturday Mar 4 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

The National Weather Service said Kentucky had 3 confirmed tornadoes in Butler, Warren, and Henry counties. FRANKFORT, KY Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has declared a statewide emergency following severe storms that hit the state this week.

Frankfort, KY

