A Haunted Mansion in the Basement
Josh and Hannah Brown of Frankfort, Kentucky, are serious Disney fans. They remodeled their basement to be a replica of the Haunted Mansion attractions at Disney's Magic Kingdom! The walls are all hand-painted, there's a projection effect in Leota's crystal ball, and the Master Gracey portrait is a video monitor, so it changes just like the original.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Neatorama.
Add your comments below
Frankfort Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cats lose
|4 min
|Tooooo Kreeeeks
|15
|Our healthcare system is broke
|5 min
|Well make it right
|15
|Set John Tabor free
|7 min
|set free
|19
|Why does Dave nally hate the bfw so much
|7 min
|hmm
|4
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|17 min
|Pikeville Parent
|161,143
|Michelle Daniels/Spires
|45 min
|hmm
|4
|Former FPD officer Arrested
|1 hr
|I am GROOT
|8
|omg really
|1 hr
|go get a life
|25
|Shooting off holmes st
|12 hr
|set free
|175
Find what you want!
Search Frankfort Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC