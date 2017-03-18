A Haunted Mansion in the Basement

A Haunted Mansion in the Basement

Josh and Hannah Brown of Frankfort, Kentucky, are serious Disney fans. They remodeled their basement to be a replica of the Haunted Mansion attractions at Disney's Magic Kingdom! The walls are all hand-painted, there's a projection effect in Leota's crystal ball, and the Master Gracey portrait is a video monitor, so it changes just like the original.

