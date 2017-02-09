Records show Kentucky governor has no...

Records show Kentucky governor has not paid property taxes

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Houston Chronicle

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin addresses the audience gathered before ceremonially signing two pro-life measures during the Kentucky Right to Life Association's annual "Rally for Life" in the Capitol Rotunda, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Frankfort, Ky. Bevin is scheduled to deliver his State of the Commonwealth address to a joint session of the state House and Senate on Wednesday beginning at 7 p.m. EST.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frankfort Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Time for violence 10 min Wtf 53
Krishaun turns 18..BIG BOY JAIL NOW!! 13 min Trayvon 68
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 16 min North Mountain 159,020
Lowe's no longer gives Military Veterans a 10% ... (Apr '13) 17 min This guy 102
Brent Leigh 33 min Farquar J Fancypa... 7
Gilbert Rentals Warning (Mar '12) 1 hr Unhappy renter 130
Really gary semones really 2 hr This guy 5
pizza driver found dead? 3 hr SAD day 394
Bourbon on Main 4 hr Explainer 174
Trashy Grandma 20 hr Agreed 42
See all Frankfort Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frankfort Forum Now

Frankfort Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frankfort Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
 

Frankfort, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,079 • Total comments across all topics: 278,734,921

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC