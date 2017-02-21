Police say an elderly woman would fou...

Police say an elderly woman would found lying in feces in this home.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, KY An elderly Franklin County woman was removed from her home after police say they found her living in deplorable conditions. The woman, who has not been identified, lived on Stable Lane in Frankfort.

