Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File
The Rowan County Coroner has identified the victim of Thursday's deadly crash on I-64 as 40-year-old Brenda Henderson of Carter County. MOREHEAD, Ky.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Frankfort Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|i want Roderick Cleveland (Oct '11)
|23 min
|Rodhaterfanclubpres
|37
|Matt madden
|1 hr
|Duke
|46
|Krishaun turns 18..BIG BOY JAIL NOW!!
|1 hr
|Sorrtforyou
|72
|Dead beat baby mamas, using kids as pawns.
|1 hr
|Lmd
|8
|Linneys food horrible (Aug '14)
|1 hr
|Daturalantana
|33
|Lying to the Federal about earned income.
|1 hr
|Question
|5
|AJ Hornbeck
|1 hr
|bigot
|3
|pizza driver found dead?
|2 hr
|Hekilleddumazz
|396
|Bourbon on Main
|4 hr
|Blah on main
|177
|Trashy Grandma
|Thu
|Agreed
|42
|
Find what you want!
Search Frankfort Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC