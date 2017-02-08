News in Brief - 4:00 pm updated:

News in Brief - 4:00 pm updated:

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: Middlesboro Daily News

Kentucky lawmakers have advanced a bill that would make it a hate crime to attack law enforcement officers and other first responders. The measure cleared the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Middlesboro Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frankfort Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trashy Grandma 2 min WHHS alum 36
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 2 min usa 158,931
Mitch McConnell Timmy Turtle Now Fascist Pig 9 min Reader 16
fifth suspect 40 min taco meat 1
i want Roderick Cleveland (Oct '11) 1 hr rep 16
Lying to the Federal about earned income. 1 hr Loretta Lynn Fan1 2
Fast Trax 2 hr Help 2
Bourbon on Main 6 hr Oh Please 155
Krishaun turns 18..BIG BOY JAIL NOW!! 6 hr Hard Truth 52
Krishaun will be Bailed out at the end of the w... 9 hr I am GROOT 23
Mays booked for murder 20 hr I got Tatoo Fo Ya 20
See all Frankfort Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frankfort Forum Now

Frankfort Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frankfort Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Frankfort, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,745 • Total comments across all topics: 278,682,412

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC