Man found dead in truck on Westport Rd. identified

Friday Feb 10

The name of a man found dead inside a pickup truck on Westport Road has been released, but questions remain as to how he died. David R. Wilhoite, 52, of Frankfort, KY, was a passenger in the pickup truck found in the 9700 block of Westport Road around 1:10 p.m. February 9. The pickup bumped into an SUV that was in the turn lane for Hurstbourne Parkway.

