KY Legislature resumes after heated, ...

KY Legislature resumes after heated, busy first week

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

FRANKFORT, KY After moving historically fast in its first week, the Kentucky legislature started the second part of its 2017 session very slow. House Minority Floor Leader Rocky Adkins called out Republican leaders on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frankfort Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rick Rodgers JAILOR 11 min Dont know jack 30
Trashy Grandma 17 min Brats 35
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 20 min chuck zimmerman 158,906
Time for violence 38 min You are poot 24
Liberals tears 52 min I am GROOT 14
Fast Trax 1 hr Apple 1
Bourbon on Main 1 hr Oh Please 155
Krishaun turns 18..BIG BOY JAIL NOW!! 2 hr Hard Truth 52
Krishaun will be Bailed out at the end of the w... 4 hr I am GROOT 23
Mays booked for murder 15 hr I got Tatoo Fo Ya 20
See all Frankfort Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frankfort Forum Now

Frankfort Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frankfort Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Frankfort, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,517 • Total comments across all topics: 278,674,909

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC