KY Dept. of Revenue takes measures to...

KY Dept. of Revenue takes measures to protect taxpayer ID data

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

From Pamela Trautner and Glen Waldrop News from KY Finance & Administration Cabinet, William M. Landrum III, Sec'y FRANKFORT, KY - To help guard against the growing threat of tax fraud and identity theft, the Kentucky Department of Revenue has taken additional steps that enhance the safety and security of processing taxpayers' individual income tax returns, including an Identity Confirmation Quiz.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frankfort Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
which white girl gives the best neckbone dinner 2 min Him 16
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 11 min ChromiuMan 158,708
Fake Poots and Fake Derricks 24 min Wendy 4
RIP Expo 32 min Helpy McHelperson 6
Drug dealers 49 min wtf 21
Mother pays no child support but claims on taxes. 1 hr IRS 3
Really 1 hr wtf 68
Bourbon on Main 9 hr Brandon 129
Who died at the rent center today 11 hr Markus 8
Banta Update 23 hr FCHS FOOTBALL COACH 60
See all Frankfort Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frankfort Forum Now

Frankfort Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frankfort Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Frankfort, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,299 • Total comments across all topics: 278,542,685

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC