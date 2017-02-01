KY Afield Outdoors: FINs Lakes Stockings Begin This Month
KY Afield Outdoors: FINs Lakes Stockings Begin This Month By Lee McClellan Frankfort, KY - Five new lakes enrolled in the Fishing in Neighborhoods Program will receive stockings of trout in February, a boon to anglers tired of being house bound. Flemingsburg Old Reservoir, an 11-acre lake in Fleming County, gets 900 trout while Leary Lake, a 5-acre lake on Lloyd Wildlife Management Area in Grant County, gets the same amount of trout.
Frankfort Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bourbon on Main
|9 min
|Hey now
|119
|Best tree climbers in Frankfort?
|21 min
|Faking Pruner
|14
|Can we vote to ban the gays out of frankfort wh... (Feb '16)
|28 min
|I am GROOT
|135
|Breaking News
|33 min
|Signing in the Quire
|25
|Alexandre bissonette
|41 min
|henri deCroquette
|7
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|42 min
|CriminalForever
|158,647
|Appliance Pro
|46 min
|Man O War
|1
|What happened in Crestwood last night??
|2 hr
|Birch Wood
|15
|Really
|4 hr
|wtf
|62
|pizza driver found dead?
|Wed
|Waiting
|390
|
