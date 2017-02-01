KY Afield Outdoors: FINs Lakes Stocki...

KY Afield Outdoors: FINs Lakes Stockings Begin This Month

KY Afield Outdoors: FINs Lakes Stockings Begin This Month By Lee McClellan Frankfort, KY - Five new lakes enrolled in the Fishing in Neighborhoods Program will receive stockings of trout in February, a boon to anglers tired of being house bound. Flemingsburg Old Reservoir, an 11-acre lake in Fleming County, gets 900 trout while Leary Lake, a 5-acre lake on Lloyd Wildlife Management Area in Grant County, gets the same amount of trout.

Frankfort, KY

