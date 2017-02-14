Kentucky education chief orders 'unpr...

Kentucky education chief orders 'unprecedented' management audit of JCPS

FRANKFORT, Ky. Kentucky's top education official says Jefferson County Public Schools suffers from "critically ineffective and inefficient management" and will conduct an unprecedented audit to determine if a beefed-up state oversight role is needed -- including a possible takeover of the state's largest school district.

