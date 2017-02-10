Kentucky DOR processing refunds earlier than expected By Pamela Trautner/Glenn Waldrop Frankfort, KY - Kentucky taxpayers who have submitted their individual tax returns and are expecting a refund will not have to wait any longer for processing. Kentucky Department of Revenue's tax return testing and processing was completed earlier than planned and refund checks are being processed now, nearly a week before the original Feb. 15 date.

