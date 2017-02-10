Kentucky DOR processing refunds earli...

Kentucky DOR processing refunds earlier than expected

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Kentucky DOR processing refunds earlier than expected By Pamela Trautner/Glenn Waldrop Frankfort, KY - Kentucky taxpayers who have submitted their individual tax returns and are expecting a refund will not have to wait any longer for processing. Kentucky Department of Revenue's tax return testing and processing was completed earlier than planned and refund checks are being processed now, nearly a week before the original Feb. 15 date.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Frankfort Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Matt madden 4 hr Baked Potato 47
i want Roderick Cleveland (Oct '11) 4 hr Rodhaterfanclubpres 37
Krishaun turns 18..BIG BOY JAIL NOW!! 5 hr Sorrtforyou 72
Dead beat baby mamas, using kids as pawns. 5 hr Lmd 8
Linneys food horrible (Aug '14) 5 hr Daturalantana 33
Lying to the Federal about earned income. 5 hr Question 5
AJ Hornbeck 6 hr bigot 3
pizza driver found dead? 7 hr Hekilleddumazz 396
Bourbon on Main 9 hr Blah on main 177
Trashy Grandma Thu Agreed 42
See all Frankfort Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Frankfort Forum Now

Frankfort Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Frankfort Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Frankfort, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,320 • Total comments across all topics: 278,753,850

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC